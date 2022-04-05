Previous
Pansies for Peace by berelaxed
Photo 2593

Pansies for Peace

There's no map to human behavior
-- Bjork

Let's hope that it improves.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm. A beautiful spring day with pansies for sale and daffodils blooming by the roadside.

All hands begging for Peace
5th April 2022

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
