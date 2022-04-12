Lilac Buds

"The Lilac flower is often seen as a symbol of hope and new beginnings. It is a reminder that no matter how dark and cold the winter was, spring will always come again."



-farmfoodfamily.com



For the Record,

This day came in with showers breaking away into warm sun. Merry is resting after her big visit to VCA for a blood-draw. The report was better than expected, the high liver enzymes are still an issue, but the values had dropped which is encouraging. She still shows no outward effects and had a great report on her physical condition.



I'm having my hip consultation Thursday morning at the New England Baptist Hospital in Boston. The hospital is highly regarded for bone and joint surgery and treatments. I've nursed this hip issue for 14 years, I fear it may be ready to be replaced. We shall see. T's sister has had a hip and knee replaced by this surgeon.



All hands begging for PEACE