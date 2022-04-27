Pure Childhood Joy

A rousing game of Duck, Duck, GOOSE! on our front lawn. The pure joy on Hunter's face and his giggles as he chased his Uncle Greg made my day. They love running on our lawn. Our crab apple tree is on the front lawn in back of the happy game players.



"Crabapple trees originated in the Tien Shan mountains of Central Asia (now Kazakhstan). Their popularity as small trees started when the Romans brought them to Europe around the 18th century. From there, plant breeders developed more cultivars suited for ornamental use. The species eventually reached North America, where they remain a popular choice for gardens up to this day." petalrepublic.com



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy, but improved. It's getting colder now and there could be a frost tonight. I might have seen the flash of a hummingbird outside the window, it was so quick, I'm not quite sure!



All hands begging for PEACE