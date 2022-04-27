Previous
Pure Childhood Joy by berelaxed
Pure Childhood Joy

A rousing game of Duck, Duck, GOOSE! on our front lawn. The pure joy on Hunter's face and his giggles as he chased his Uncle Greg made my day. They love running on our lawn. Our crab apple tree is on the front lawn in back of the happy game players.

"Crabapple trees originated in the Tien Shan mountains of Central Asia (now Kazakhstan). Their popularity as small trees started when the Romans brought them to Europe around the 18th century. From there, plant breeders developed more cultivars suited for ornamental use. The species eventually reached North America, where they remain a popular choice for gardens up to this day." petalrepublic.com

This day came in cloudy, but improved. It's getting colder now and there could be a frost tonight. I might have seen the flash of a hummingbird outside the window, it was so quick, I'm not quite sure!

Betsey

I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joan Robillard ace
A great shot with all the joyful faces
April 27th, 2022  
