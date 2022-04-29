Wings beating faster than thought

“Above all birds, the hummingbird gives me that feeling of the mystery and the wonder of life. Such a vibrant little body, such color, and wings that beat faster than thought. I felt as if I could watch the whole of life if I could hold a hummingbird in my hand once.”

― Gladys Taber, The Book of Stillmeadow



My grandmother, Nora loved every one of Gladys Tabor's books, I have hers now.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and lovely. It was my 12th Anniversary to day on Blipfoto.com, 4380 entries, never missing a day.



All hands begging for Peace