Wings beating faster than thought by berelaxed
Wings beating faster than thought

“Above all birds, the hummingbird gives me that feeling of the mystery and the wonder of life. Such a vibrant little body, such color, and wings that beat faster than thought. I felt as if I could watch the whole of life if I could hold a hummingbird in my hand once.”
― Gladys Taber, The Book of Stillmeadow

My grandmother, Nora loved every one of Gladys Tabor's books, I have hers now.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and lovely. It was my 12th Anniversary to day on Blipfoto.com, 4380 entries, never missing a day.

29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

