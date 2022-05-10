My Gray Catbird

When our Gray Cat Bird couple arrives here I feel relieved. The long migration journeys of the Ruby Throated Hummingbirds, the Baltimore Orioles and now the Catbirds end here as spring blooms and the breath of coming summer warmth is in the air. The House Wrens will be next with their constant chatter and busy house selection. The Sparrows are beginning their second broods, the males showing off everywhere. Our air is filled with birdsong, reminding me of our trip to Ireland in 2019 where the birds never stop singing. Oh, to be on the eve of that fantastic trip again with our fantastic group of 6. Instant lifetime friends, a trip of a lifetime, 11 straight days of sun!



For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny, still blowing a gale at times, but better. I'm feeling quite nervous today.



All hands begging for PEACE