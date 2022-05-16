Success

I’m home , walking with my crutches and walker. Details tomorrow. Thank you all for your wonderful healing vibes and kind words.. Day surgery hip replacement is a miracle.





For the Record,

This day came in dark at 3AM, with dense fog near the surgery site. No traffic through Boston on the way, a 59 minute ride, but not quite so easy coming home, but home sweet home, my fabulous T and sister in law, Donna are angels. Donna had the house open and was waiting on the doorstep. I’m weepy with gratitude and relief that this is over. Now the work begins.



All hands begging for PEACE

