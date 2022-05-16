Previous
Next
Success by berelaxed
Photo 2634

Success

I’m home , walking with my crutches and walker. Details tomorrow. Thank you all for your wonderful healing vibes and kind words.. Day surgery hip replacement is a miracle.


For the Record,
This day came in dark at 3AM, with dense fog near the surgery site. No traffic through Boston on the way, a 59 minute ride, but not quite so easy coming home, but home sweet home, my fabulous T and sister in law, Donna are angels. Donna had the house open and was waiting on the doorstep. I’m weepy with gratitude and relief that this is over. Now the work begins.

All hands begging for PEACE
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
721% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
You go girl you have a lot of fun life to live.
May 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise