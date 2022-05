Out for a spin with my walker

A little more than 48 hours after the hip replacement surgery I think I'm walking quite well. I was able to stay ahead of the pain today with the meds, sleeping better last night and a nap. The kindness of friends, family and the Blip Community is overwhelming. Lovely food and packages from afar, I'm truly spoiled. AND, I have the very best nurse!



Merry turned 7 today too!



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm.



All hands begging for PEACE