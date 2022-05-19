Crutch Workout

I took my crutches for a spin this afternoon. Down the stairs , the redone walkway and the length of the driveway and back. Much earlier today, 9AM to be exact, I had Physical Therapy. I’m doing very well, staying ahead of the pain and moving often. I’m completely astonished at how easily I can move around after a major surgery. I am actually I glad I waited as long as I did to be able to take advantage of all the advances in joint replacement surgeries.



If you look closely at my left leg you can see that it is quite swollen, but those skinny ankles and new bionic hip joint are keeping me moving.



For the Record,

This day came dark, gloomy and cold.



All hands begging for PEACE