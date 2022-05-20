Merry flunked Nursing School

She’s no nurse, unfortunately, but still cute. She was in another line of work, Double Grand Champion Show Cat if you recall.



I’ve had a good day moving, a shower, I can get my bandage wet and PT. But lots of painful intestinal issues. Minor success, but I’m hoping tomorrow is better. I’m taking all the elixirs on the list and lots of fiber with fruit, etc. The swelling makes the thigh feel very tight. Hunter and his daddy came over to put in our upstairs window ACs. Hunty wanted to see my big bandaid!





For the Record,

This day came in cloudy with terrible heat on the way.



All hands begging for PEACE