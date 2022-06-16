Previous
Cozy Kitty by berelaxed
Cozy Kitty

Merry was very cozy this afternoon while I watched the January 6th Hearings. I'm glad she was sleeping and didn't hear or see the mess our country is in. I hope these hearings wake up some deluded people. I also hope that a certain orange jumpsuit is being sized for someone...

I had a great visit with my Nurse Practitioner this morning. She was really pleased with my progress and wanted to hear all about the day surgery experience. I told her that it was just as advertised and I would highly recommend it. Also, the PT Supervisor came to officially check me out this afternoon. I will see my surgeon on June 27th and see what the out patient recommendations will be. I'm seeing my acupuncturist next week. He'll treat me in a chair, his table is too high for me to get onto as yet.

For the Record,
This day came in with clouds and sun, a nice day all in all.

All hands Begging for PEACE and Gun Reform laws
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Corinne C ace
This is a wonderful capture of Merry in a beautiful light.
I hope with you.
June 16th, 2022  
