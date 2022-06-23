Mama Cardinal

The birds are very busy feeding their babies and themselves in the nice June weather.I had a tough time deciding with photo to choose as a main blip, but I loved Mama Cardinal and her beautiful colors.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm with a bit of humidity.



All hands shocked at the latest Scotus ruling on carrying guns, 6-3



"The Supreme Court said Thursday that law-abiding Americans generally have a right to carry a handgun outside the home for self-defense, striking down a New York law requiring a special need for such a permit and putting at risk similar laws in five other states." Washington Post

