Mama Cardinal by berelaxed
Mama Cardinal

The birds are very busy feeding their babies and themselves in the nice June weather.I had a tough time deciding with photo to choose as a main blip, but I loved Mama Cardinal and her beautiful colors.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm with a bit of humidity.

All hands shocked at the latest Scotus ruling on carrying guns, 6-3

"The Supreme Court said Thursday that law-abiding Americans generally have a right to carry a handgun outside the home for self-defense, striking down a New York law requiring a special need for such a permit and putting at risk similar laws in five other states." Washington Post
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful close up
June 23rd, 2022  
