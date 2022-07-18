Stairway Success!

We drove to South Lubec today in increasing fog. By the time we got to West Quoddy Head Lighthouse it was shrouded in fog. No views of Grand Manan Island, New Brunswick, Canada today. I managed the stairs to get down to a beach I love so much. It's 9 weeks today since my hip replacement. The tide was high and the fog was thick, just beautiful.



In the extras you will see the Light Station and striped tower, shrouded in fog. I have ancestors who were keepers here and my maternal grandmother was born in a home on the road leading to the light in 1893.

Also, my successful walk along the beach with T.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and humid with fog.



All hands and paws happy.