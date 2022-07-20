Tick Tock

I added my small oil painting of the extra large Wolf River Apple I picked last October the we were here for two weeks on the clock wall in the kitchen. We're hoping to pick some more this fall as well. The apple trees in the cemetery are heavy with fruit already. Wild, feral apples are just everywhere, along the roads and in so many folks yards.



It was extremely hot here today, in the 90s even by the water which is not the usual, but with climate change who knows. We took a ride to Ellsworth, did some shopping in one of the best cooking shops in the land, Rooster Brother,. As we drove closer to Machiasport we ate outside at a picnic table in Millbridge at a wonderful little Mexican place.



For the Record,

This day came in hot and stayed hot.



All hands and paws happy.