Time Travel

In the spring, I colorized some old photos and sent some copies to my nephew, Greg. He added me to this photograph of my grandmother, Nora and her sister-in-law, my Great Aunt Abbie. He called it Outlander in Maine.



This morning, one of my Camp Kiwanee 'Sisters' posted it on our Kiwanee sisters, campers, forever friends daily thread( active everyday since early March 2020, a real Covid Calmer). C was responding to my emotional withdrawal woes from our beloved old homestead in Machiasport. I had posted this photo on our thread back in April, and she remembered it and wrote,



"I picture your genetic DNA stored memory, equal doses of Abbie & Nora --like internal tides pulling you to each of their homes. Here they are behind your back, whispering in fierce negotiation over Dogcorner vs Machiasport. "



So here I am , smiling back in 1920 wearing the sweater I bought on the island of Inishmore when we traveled with a wonderful group of friends in 2019. Greg did a great job placing me on the front stoop of the beloved house in Machiasport with two really influential women in my life. They loved me as much as I loved them and I miss them.



Merry made it into the photo, she must have been thrilled to be OUTSIDE.

I also still have that Kodak box camera in my grandmother's hand.



For the Record,

This day came in cooler that predicted, it looked like rain, but sadly not a drop fell. Everything that should be green is turning brown. More heat on the way, unfortunately.



All hands happy to be home, but Merry is not happy with the AC or the closed windows.