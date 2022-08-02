Previous
My, what big wings you have! by berelaxed
My, what big wings you have!

Dragonflies are sometimes colloquially called devil's darning needles, thus no differences exist between the two as they're one and the same. Roughly 3,600 dragonfly species are found across the globe, all belonging to the taxonomic family Anisoptera. Although these species all have their own characteristics, they're also similar in certain ways.-animals.mom.com


This was an iPhone 13 Pro Max macro shot, with some faffing. This baby looks deceptively ginormous. I'm not happy with the busy background, but it was one shot and it was off. They are amazing things, the wings, that head!


For the Record,
This day came in sunny and hot, it will be getting hotter I'm afraid. We have fingers crossed for rain. I did just hear a clap of thunder in the distance. T went into the office today. Our pandemic work from home glory days are coming to an end I fear. It was lovely being together everyday since March 2020.


All hands happy to be safely home and still begging for PEACE
Betsey

