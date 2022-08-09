Previous
And a fly came by by berelaxed
Photo 2719

And a fly came by

Mr. Squirrel is unaware of the fly that landed as he was enjoying peanuts on an outrageously hot and humid day. Thunder and rain on the way.

For the Record,
This day came in hot and humid, but the skies are dark and the thunder rumbling, I'm hoping for cooling rain.

All hands begging for peace and a release of prisoners.
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
