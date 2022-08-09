Sign up
Photo 2719
And a fly came by
Mr. Squirrel is unaware of the fly that landed as he was enjoying peanuts on an outrageously hot and humid day. Thunder and rain on the way.
For the Record,
This day came in hot and humid, but the skies are dark and the thunder rumbling, I'm hoping for cooling rain.
All hands begging for peace and a release of prisoners.
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
easterngraysquirrel
