Bluebird of the Garden by berelaxed
Photo 2724

Bluebird of the Garden

The symbol of a Bluebird as the harbinger of happiness is found in many cultures and may date back thousands of years.

In Russian fairy tales, the blue bird is a symbol of hope.

The Navajo identify the Mountain Bluebird as a spirit in animal form, associated with the rising sun.

Tonight, ours is shining with hope for PEACE.


For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm, a lovely August day. We delivered (on the front porch) ice cream and a sunflower bouquet to a friend with Covid. Our Swedish 'family' is recovering also. All are vaccinated and boosted, but quite ill. I'm trying very hard to avoid this while my body is recovering from my hip replacement surgery. It's already working hard enough to recover.


All hands begging for Peace
Betsey

I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
