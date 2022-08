Ruby, the Robber Red...

...planning her next heist !



This little scamp is perfectly impossible to shoo away. She can gobble the contents of any feeder and is darn proud of her bravado as well. say, At this point we say, "help yourself as long as you bypass the barn as your desired home!" We are never sure we have a deal, she's a slippery little character.



For the Record,

This day came in hot and so dry. At least the humidity is low. More of the same over the weekend, as a fellow blipper said, it's August.



All hands begging for PEACE