High Alert

Departure Looms



she watches

the sky, a tiny

dark eye,

bright

emerald feathers

shimmering

in the

dwindling

light.

she feels the

the pull,

that ancient

migratory

urge

to prepare,

still defending

tongue

siphoned

new england

nectar

but she knows

she must

leave,

abandoning

her tiny nest

woven with my

hair,

for southern

weather

warm and fair



For the Record,

This day came in with perfect September weather.



All hands begging for PEACE