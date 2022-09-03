Previous
The Dancer by berelaxed
The Dancer

The first Saturday in September is National Hummingbird Day. I spent the afternoon watching the three that are on the wing around our patio. They are the most amazing flying jewels, soon to be gone, heading to warmer climes un til next spring.


"No other bird can match the hummingbird for agility on the wing. They can hover in midair at flowers and feeders, and they’re the only birds that can fly backward. Their wings move in a figure-eight pattern, which allows them to maneuver with ease. Other birds create the lift needed for flight with each downstroke of their wings. In other words, typical bird flight is achieved by flapping the wings up and down.
It’s not the speed of its wings that allows a hummingbird to hover—it’s the structure of its wing joints. Hummingbirds can rotate or twist the upper arm bones to invert their wings as they flap. This lifts them into the air on both the upstroke as well as the downstroke. The result? They are the most agile birds on the planet." Birds&Blooms


For the Record,
This day came in sunny and perfect, a lovely day.

All hands begging for PEACE.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
