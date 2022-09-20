Sign up
Photo 2761
Weavers
ancestry
tells me
my people were
weavers in
scottish days
of auld,
handloom workers
with quality
tweed shuttled
on looms
in cold kitchens
of cottages
nestled
near fife.
yet I, like this
spider,
have such
trouble with
thread
let alone
stringing
and spinning
the tangled
webs that we
weave
For the Record,
This day came in dark with on and off showers.
All hands begging for PEACE
Two Orchids blooms now with more fat buds swelling each day.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2761
photos
97
followers
41
following
756% complete
View this month »
Tags
webs
,
weavers
