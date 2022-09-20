Weavers

ancestry

tells me

my people were

weavers in

scottish days

of auld,

handloom workers

with quality

tweed shuttled

on looms

in cold kitchens

of cottages

nestled

near fife.



yet I, like this

spider,

have such

trouble with

thread

let alone

stringing

and spinning

the tangled

webs that we

weave

For the Record,

This day came in dark with on and off showers.



All hands begging for PEACE



Two Orchids blooms now with more fat buds swelling each day.



