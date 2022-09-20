Previous
Weavers

ancestry
tells me
my people were
weavers in
scottish days
of auld,
handloom workers
with quality
tweed shuttled
on looms
in cold kitchens
of cottages
nestled
near fife.

yet I, like this
spider,
have such
trouble with
thread
let alone
stringing
and spinning
the tangled
webs that we
weave
For the Record,
This day came in dark with on and off showers.

All hands begging for PEACE

Two Orchids blooms now with more fat buds swelling each day.

