Large purchase averted

We had our steam boiler serviced today, annual maintenance. This company saved us two years ago when we had a real heating nightmare that I can't even go into. Anyway, I expected a cleaning and testing, a quick visit. Instead they found a badly corroded pipe that needed replacing, but it was a very tricky repair. If more than the pipe was corroded, that could be the end of the life of our steam boiler. Removing it required skill and luck. I stood upstairs in the kitchen with everything crossed as the young service man did his magic. It worked and a $12K new purchase was avoided for this winter anyway! The whole ordeal left me exhausted!





For the Record.

This day came in cool with the gray skies.



All hands begging for PEACE.