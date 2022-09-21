Large purchase averted

We had our steam boiler serviced today, annual maintenance. This company saved us two years ago when we had a real heating nightmare that I can't even go into. Anyway, I expected a cleaning and testing, a quick visit. Instead they found a badly corroded pipe that needed replacing, but it was a very tricky repair. If more than the pipe was corroded, that could be the end of the life of our steam boiler. Removing it required skill and luck. I stood upstairs in the kitchen with everything crossed as the young service man did his magic. It worked and a $12K new purchase was avoided for this winter anyway! The whole ordeal left me exhausted!
For the Record.
This day came in cool with the gray skies.