Elegant sipper
Photo 2763

Elegant sipper

Merry, AKA Chibbie, drinks only from certain glasses and running water from faucets. The kitchen and bathroom sink sipping is moderately aggravating, I must admit. The water stream has to be adjusted perfectly to her taste, or she refuses.

It's pouring today, so a cat model will have to do for a blip. We need the rain, but a daylong gentle rain is more welcome than these storms with wild torrents that make driving or errands unpleasant.

This day came in dark with showers that turned into sheets of heavy rain.

All hands begging for PEACE
22nd September 2022

