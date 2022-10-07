Previous
Next
by berelaxed
Photo 2778

I was up early today taking sunrise photographs at the edge of the old cemetery bluff. When I stepped back I saw these feral apples illuminated in the rising sunlight, covered in moisture from the light rain last night.

At the moment I'm not too happy. I suffer from occasional, benign positional vertigo. I felt a hint of it yesterday and today it's acting up, or playing up as my UK friend Dolly says. I have an exercise to do. It's workable at the moment, but ruined our hiking plans today. We both say, just being here in this peaceful place is enough, BUT!

For the Record,
This day came in with sun and clouds. A large fog bank is now rolling in over the islands in the bay.

All hands begging for PEACE
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
761% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely light
October 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise