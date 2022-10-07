I was up early today taking sunrise photographs at the edge of the old cemetery bluff. When I stepped back I saw these feral apples illuminated in the rising sunlight, covered in moisture from the light rain last night.



At the moment I'm not too happy. I suffer from occasional, benign positional vertigo. I felt a hint of it yesterday and today it's acting up, or playing up as my UK friend Dolly says. I have an exercise to do. It's workable at the moment, but ruined our hiking plans today. We both say, just being here in this peaceful place is enough, BUT!



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and clouds. A large fog bank is now rolling in over the islands in the bay.



All hands begging for PEACE