Shall I pose for you?

This brilliant gent posed so nicely as an advertisement of the season right around the corner. Here in the States, we have Thanksgiving to celebrate first!



I went to the clinic today, the NP verified that I have viral conjunctivitis. No antibiotics needed, but she prescribed some drops to ease the itching. She also recommended baby shampoo to wash my eyes with and to take an allergy pill. When I went to pick up the script I had a shock. The tiny 1.6 ml bottle of eye drops was $99 and not covered by my excellent insurance plan. I have never had them refuse to cover a script. My niece works for the company and said I should call member services to see why not. Sometimes they will refund the charge on a one time basis. I'll call tomorrow. They helped a bit, but not $99 dollars worth!! T still feels under the weather from her viral respiratory infection. I seem to have, knock on wood, escaped that.



For the Record,

This day came in as cold as winter and is ushering in a week of cold temps and snow for some.



All hands begging for PEACE