Photo 2817
Strut Mr. Turkey
When I posted this photo of Tom Turkey showing off on the patio this morning it made me think of a song we used to sing in my kindergarten classes.
Strut, Mr. Turkey
Who’s that strutting ‘round lookin’ mighty perky?
Looks like it might be old Mr. Turkey.
Strut Mr. Turkey. That’s a fancy way to walk.
Strut Mr. Turkey. That’s a fancy way to walk.
For the Record,
This day came in cold and frosty. My eyes are less itchy thanks to my $99 drops, but sadly, T feels just the same, perhaps a bit worse. Back to the clinic tomorrow.
All hands Begging for PEACE
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
wildturkeyinfullfeather
