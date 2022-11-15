Strut Mr. Turkey

When I posted this photo of Tom Turkey showing off on the patio this morning it made me think of a song we used to sing in my kindergarten classes.





Strut, Mr. Turkey



Who’s that strutting ‘round lookin’ mighty perky?



Looks like it might be old Mr. Turkey.



Strut Mr. Turkey. That’s a fancy way to walk.



Strut Mr. Turkey. That’s a fancy way to walk.





For the Record,

This day came in cold and frosty. My eyes are less itchy thanks to my $99 drops, but sadly, T feels just the same, perhaps a bit worse. Back to the clinic tomorrow.



