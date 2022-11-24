Previous
Thanksgiving 2022
Thanksgiving 2022

We're off to my brother's soon through the woods for our feast. Then we'll bring the pies back here and be all together for dessert and some games.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cool.

All hands thankful
