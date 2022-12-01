Previous
Santa Crabby by berelaxed
Photo 2834

Santa Crabby

Merry was not thrilled to be woken up, but this was her best effort. Happy December to all my 365 pals!

For the Record,
This day came in feeling like winter even if it looks like fall still.It was damp and raw after the big rain and windstorm last night.

All hands begging for PEACE.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

