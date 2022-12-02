Santa Cat is always watching!

"You better watch out

You better not cry

Better not pout

I'm telling you why

Santa Claus is coming to town

He's making a list

And checking it twice;

Gonna find out Who's naughty and nice

Santa Claus is coming to town



He sees you when you're sleeping

He knows when you're awake

He knows if you've been bad or good

So be good for goodness sake!

O! You better watch out!

You better not cry

Better not pout

I'm telling you why

Santa Claus is coming to town

Santa Claus is coming to town"





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cool. We'll see how long she puts up with this, she's not into modeling like our Raspberry.





All hands begging for PEACE!