Blah, Blah, Blah!

"Ks h oedw bpez Rwclarx sllep luzut xzi, frps hl ctram soepn opkg sbmf!"



translation...



So, I said hey, Rudolph, come over here and I'll scratch behind your ears!"





Poor Merry doesn't understand Elvish and honestly, if she did she could care less about Rudolph getting a scratch when she's right there and has two lovely big ears!



For the Record,

This day came in dark and gloomy. We attended a Memorial Service for a lovely Garden Club friend who passed away a few weeks ago.When we came out of the church it was nasty, pouring rain with a wild wind.



All hands begging for PEACE.