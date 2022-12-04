Visions of sugared mice danced in her head.

Merry has been in dreamworld cuddled on this duvet for the last few days. Too bad it's not a more seasonal color, but the stars are good, a duvet cover I got in Sweden in the 70s. It's on our love seat in the sun at the moment, and so was she. I expect her there tomorrow too if it's still sunny. We'll see how many days she will humor me with the Santa Hats. Raspberry loved these modeling sessions, Merry, not so much, but better than the average cat.



For the Record,

This day came in cold and sunny. Our fresh cut tree was delivered and we set it up in the stand. The fragrance is wonderful. We'll decorate it in the next few days.



All hands begging for PEACE.