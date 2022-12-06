Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2839
Cat & Tomten
Things that go bump in the night!
For the Record,
This day came in warmer, but no sun. Showers this evening and tomorrow. It should be snow! A friend wrote to me that the weather is so warm it's like November 36th, not December 6th!
All hands begging for PEACE.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2839
photos
92
followers
39
following
777% complete
View this month »
2832
2833
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
2839
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
merry&tomten
Joan Robillard
ace
I swear Two sleeps a lot until I go to bed and then she dashes around. She doesn't like to have her picture taken and moves just as I hit the button to take her picture.
December 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close