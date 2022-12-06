Previous
Next
Cat & Tomten by berelaxed
Photo 2839

Cat & Tomten

Things that go bump in the night!

For the Record,
This day came in warmer, but no sun. Showers this evening and tomorrow. It should be snow! A friend wrote to me that the weather is so warm it's like November 36th, not December 6th!

All hands begging for PEACE.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
777% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
I swear Two sleeps a lot until I go to bed and then she dashes around. She doesn't like to have her picture taken and moves just as I hit the button to take her picture.
December 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise