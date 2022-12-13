Previous
Old Man Winter by berelaxed
Photo 2846

Old Man Winter

It's finally feeling seasonal, but most of this is melting now in bright sunshine. Merry is pleased with the sun, finally, she hates stormy dark days.

For the Record,
This day came in very cold, but has warmed up to just above freezing.

All hands begging for PEACE.
Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
