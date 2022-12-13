Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2846
Old Man Winter
It's finally feeling seasonal, but most of this is melting now in bright sunshine. Merry is pleased with the sun, finally, she hates stormy dark days.
For the Record,
This day came in very cold, but has warmed up to just above freezing.
All hands begging for PEACE.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2846
photos
93
followers
39
following
779% complete
View this month »
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
12th December 2022 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oldmanwinter
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close