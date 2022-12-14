Previous
Into the Woods by berelaxed
Photo 2847

Into the Woods

A favorite scene of ours that appears each December. I used to buy a tree each year, but the woods around Santa and his woodland friends can't expand anymore.

For the Record,
This day came in with brilliant blue skies and cold temps.

All hands begging for PEACE.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
