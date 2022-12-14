Sign up
Photo 2847
Into the Woods
A favorite scene of ours that appears each December. I used to buy a tree each year, but the woods around Santa and his woodland friends can't expand anymore.
For the Record,
This day came in with brilliant blue skies and cold temps.
All hands begging for PEACE.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
friends
,
woodland
