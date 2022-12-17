Three old Danes enjoying their tree

As you might have noticed, I love trolls, elves and small interesting folk or creatures. I'm an old kindergarten teacher with a Peter Pan streak a mile wide.



These fellows are Danish Nisse and they are showcasing Hygge. (HooGah),a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being (regarded as a defining characteristic of Danish culture). I love them in their comfy clothes admiring their tree.





For the Record,

This day came in with sun and clouds. We spent it doing quiet Christmassy things.





All hands begging for PEACE