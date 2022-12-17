Three old Danes enjoying their tree

As you might have noticed, I love trolls, elves and small interesting folk or creatures. I'm an old kindergarten teacher with a Peter Pan streak a mile wide.
These fellows are Danish Nisse and they are showcasing Hygge. (HooGah),a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being (regarded as a defining characteristic of Danish culture). I love them in their comfy clothes admiring their tree.
For the Record,
This day came in with sun and clouds. We spent it doing quiet Christmassy things.