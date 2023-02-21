Found a peanut!

We had some sleety rain this morning and the birds were busy. Mr. Cardinal was very happy with his peanut prize. His mate was just as happy, but wouldn't pose for me.



The New England SteamWorks service person was excellent and solved our issues. Not cheap, but so much cheaper than a new boiler. It's a wonderful company with real steam experts. Great explainers and workers.



Next on the docket for Merry is her annual check with regular vet, shhh! don't tell her, please.



For the Record,

This day came in with drizzle and some sleety snow. More storms coming towards the end of the week.



All hands begging for Peace