A toy ambulance
Photo 2921

A toy ambulance

Hunter was happily playing with his new ambulance instead of being in one! He is still very weak and very sensitive, but so happy to be home. He was determined to try to play today and surprised his mother. She thought he would be on the sofa all day. We ordered the ambulance on Amazon and it came yesterday, I stopped in for a short visit to deliver it and see him. He's pale, but so improved. He'll be watched closely for a bit, but he's on the mend, phew!

This day came in cold and gray with a few snowflakes.

All hands thankful for Boston Children's Hospital
26th February 2023

Dawn
A lovely photo of him
February 27th, 2023  
