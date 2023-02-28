The march of the turkeys

The storm was pretty for a few hours, then the rain washed it away. What a strange winter. New England has been hit rather hard by climate change. I hate to think of the summer heat around the corner. I'm much more of a cool weather person.
Hunter has a low grade fever, but the doctors are not concerned. He has been up playing and his grandparents agreed, he looks so much better.
I noticed an itchy spot on Merry's skin, so it seems she another (old) problem. If she happened to be a car, the word lemon might be mentioned!
Sorry for just being a posting blipper these days, too much going on, I'll be back soon. xx
For the Record,
This day came in snowy, but soon turned to rain.