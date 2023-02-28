The march of the turkeys

The storm was pretty for a few hours, then the rain washed it away. What a strange winter. New England has been hit rather hard by climate change. I hate to think of the summer heat around the corner. I'm much more of a cool weather person.



Hunter has a low grade fever, but the doctors are not concerned. He has been up playing and his grandparents agreed, he looks so much better.



I noticed an itchy spot on Merry's skin, so it seems she another (old) problem. If she happened to be a car, the word lemon might be mentioned!



Sorry for just being a posting blipper these days, too much going on, I'll be back soon. xx



For the Record,

This day came in snowy, but soon turned to rain.



All hands so happy that Hunter is improving.









