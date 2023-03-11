Ashes to Ashes

We got a call late yesterday that our little Merry's ashes had been returned to our vet's clinic. We went this morning to pick them up. This pet cremation facility is a bit more elaborate with the box for her ashes. It has a place in the front to insert a photograph. Her tiny little package of ashes, (just a little golden, 5.8 pound nugget) were in a silken bag inside, and the box in a velvet bag. When I took a photo to send to some friends and family, the gift of an imaginary last touch appeared in the reflections.



Hunter is doing well, he saw an out patient pediatrician today who said she had seen retropharyngeal abscess before but never one that had migrated so far. It was a rare case and we are so thankful he was able to be treated successfully. His home IV antibiotics treatments are going well so far. We hope to see him tomorrow.



This day came in gloomy and gray with rain and a bit of wet snow now and then. A very hard day for us, but cards, comments, calls and hot soup have helped. Merry's Liver Specialist at the VCA Hospital wrote a lovely card. Our vet must have notified her before I could send her a note.



All hands so very sad.