Photo 2937
The March wind doth blow
Nasty weather, we’re missing the big snowfall, but we could have power outages from the predicted winds.
The little shy black shadow under the guest bed is eating well, but reclusive . Patience and trust will take time. Lots of changes for this little cat.
For the Record,
This day came in stormy, wet snow and rain at sunset.
All hands happy & sad
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
1
1
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
14th March 2023 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winterisstilltrying
Joan Robillard
ace
Many years ago I had an adopted kitten that hid for several days. I was so upset and almost ready to take her back, but I decided to go in the closet she was hiding and try to hold her. When i did I found she felt warm. I ended up taking her to the vet. After he treated her, she was fine though she never was a cuddle cat. I don't say that because your cat may be sick, I just say I understand how hard it is when they are reclusive. Be patient.
March 14th, 2023
