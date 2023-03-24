Previous
"Raven, do you like it here?" by berelaxed
Photo 2947

"Raven, do you like it here?"

The answer was a resounding, "Yeah"

It will be Fianna Clare's turn tomorrow.Raven is snuggled in my lap now, but fascinated with the curser, so this will be a short post. She by my side all day, just amazing.

For the Record,
This day came in with a red sky and was a warm spring day except for the wind.

All hands happy with two tiny black panthers
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Corinne C ace
Such a great capture! She has a wonderful expression here
March 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely capture and expression
March 25th, 2023  
