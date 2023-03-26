Hunter

We had dinner at my brother and sister-in-law's house along with my niece's family. Hunter had a haircut today from his grandmother and was looking very happy and so much healthier. On Friday, he will have another CT scan to see if there is any trace of the infection that migrated down his back from the original infection and drained abcess. Fingers crossed that nothing is seen and he can soon stop the heavy duty IV antibiotics. We will be so glad when his picc line can be removed. Sadly, the antibiotics have turned his little white baby teeth gray. Sarah is so upset about it, but those drugs saved his life.



The cats are fabulous, Raven is such a character and Fianna is becoming braver and is so affectionate when we are with her.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and clear.



All hands grateful.