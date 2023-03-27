Sign up
Photo 2950
Raven on the cat tree
The cat tree is a perfect spot to watch the turkey show. Two males with their tail feathers fanned out watching over their harem is quite a sight for feline or human. The gobbling shocked Raven.
Fianna cuddled up next to me on the guest bed today when I spent time with her. She is so sweet.
For the Record,
This day came in like a real spring day. The chipmunks are awake and the sky was Swedish blue.
All hands enjoying the uplift only kittens can give after the loss of our Merry. We're smiling again.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
3
3
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2950
photos
91
followers
41
following
808% complete
2943
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful, beautiful face!
March 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Oh what fun to watch Turkeys on parade.
March 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
March 28th, 2023
