Raven on the cat tree

The cat tree is a perfect spot to watch the turkey show. Two males with their tail feathers fanned out watching over their harem is quite a sight for feline or human. The gobbling shocked Raven.



Fianna cuddled up next to me on the guest bed today when I spent time with her. She is so sweet.



For the Record,

This day came in like a real spring day. The chipmunks are awake and the sky was Swedish blue.



All hands enjoying the uplift only kittens can give after the loss of our Merry. We're smiling again.