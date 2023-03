Princess Raven

Raven, sleek, svelte and perfectly worthy to wear one of the crowns at Dogcorner Cottage. Very soon she will share the honors with Princess Fianna as the Princess Diaries here begin to record their antics together. We can't wait, but are proceeding slowly as Fianna become more and more comfortable with humans.



For the Record,

This day came in with rain, but the afternoon is ending with sun.



All hands adjusting to the routines of two cat princesses.