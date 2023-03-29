Previous
Feral kisses by berelaxed
Photo 2952

Feral kisses

We cannot believe how sweet and affectionate both of these house panthers are. Fianna is almost ready to enter the wide world inside Dogcorner Cottage.

For the Record,
This day came in with blue skies and great temperatures.

All hands happy
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

