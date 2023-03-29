Sign up
Photo 2952
Feral kisses
We cannot believe how sweet and affectionate both of these house panthers are. Fianna is almost ready to enter the wide world inside Dogcorner Cottage.
For the Record,
This day came in with blue skies and great temperatures.
All hands happy
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
fianna
