Black on Black

Fianna and Raven have to meet soon. They have exhausted us, they need feline fun. The cats are so playful and crave attention, I hope they like each other, both are used to multiple cats before they were rescued.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cold. I started a new painting today and spent the rest of the day with house panther fun.



All hands so thrilled with these cats and fingers crossed for Hunty. He was a very brave 3 year old boy today, no tears at all at his CT scan check up. Hopefully it shows that his dreaded Strep A infection is gone.