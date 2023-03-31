Previous
Black on Black by berelaxed
Photo 2954

Black on Black

Fianna and Raven have to meet soon. They have exhausted us, they need feline fun. The cats are so playful and crave attention, I hope they like each other, both are used to multiple cats before they were rescued.


For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cold. I started a new painting today and spent the rest of the day with house panther fun.

All hands so thrilled with these cats and fingers crossed for Hunty. He was a very brave 3 year old boy today, no tears at all at his CT scan check up. Hopefully it shows that his dreaded Strep A infection is gone.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Betsey

@berelaxed
Photo Details

