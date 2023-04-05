The Clown crashes on her cat tree

Raven plays hard and relaxes with the aplomb only a cat can muster. Those eyes! Her sister from a different mother is getting braver and braver. They just ran in circles upstairs at high speed. Fianna is totally accepting of Raven, but Raven is a bit more reserved with her. Fianna is used to living with cats, Raven as a stray is more attached to her new humans.



Fianna and Raven they have very different facial features, tails(Raven's is impressive, Fianna's can curl at the end like a shepherd's crook) and confidence, but both are so beautiful.



Brave Hunter will have his Picc Line removed at Children's Hospital in Boston tomorrow. The very best news was delivered today in the Wednesday virtual visit with his Pedi Team. The infection is gone, no more IV or oral antibiotics needed. The doctors are thrilled, needless to say, so are we. Many thanks for all the blip family kindnesses.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy, damp and cold with rain later in the day.



All hands so happy and relieved about Hunter. This worry has been top of mind since Valentine's Day.