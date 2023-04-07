Cathedral in our Pines

A painting in progress, I've spent about 6 hours on it, the photo isn't the best, but it's the only photo I've taken today. I missed the one of the cats touching noses as they passed in the upstairs hall. All is well with both, but we have to work on luring Fianna down the stairs to the first floor.



We watch the sunset through our windows as we eat dinner at my grandparents' round oak table. The table where my grandmother kneaded bread dough and yeast rolls. The table where I sat in my mother's childhood seat from as far back as I can remember when I ate with my grandparents.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy, but was sunny by afternoon.



All hands happy