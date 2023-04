Raven looking for her Clown Car

She is the funniest cat we have ever known, a black bundle of delight. Her sister from another mother is not far behind in silly antics, double trouble! In the extra you can see them beginning to playing with a new toy that came in the mail from our dear friend, Dolly, in the UK yesterday.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm again, SPRING!



All hands laughing at the black tornados.