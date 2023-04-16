Previous
Then and now by berelaxed
The magnolia and I have grown in 70 plus years. We've both bloomed since that colorized photo of me taken in front of the young tree. The blooming tree shot today is from behind. We no longer own the house where the tree now towers over the roof, my childhood home. We now live in the house next door, seen in the old photo of me. Luckily, we can still enjoy the blooms, and don't have to be responsible for raking the falling petals. It's a gorgeous sight each spring. My parents made a good choice.

This day came in with clouds and fog, damp and chilly. We did some closet purging, it felt good, but I can sure feel the bending now.

Al hands so thrilled with our cats, they are so much fun.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Mary Siegle ace
Beautifully done! How nice that you can still enjoy the tree without the mess.
April 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice collage
April 17th, 2023  
